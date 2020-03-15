Coronavirus Updates in Maharashtra: Govt issues directive to double number of laboratories in Mumbai; patients surge to 32

Public Health Minister in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Rajesh Tope, on Sunday said that the government has issued a directive to double the number of coronavirus-testing laboratories in Mumbai.

He said that laboratories will be set up at KEM hospital, JJ Hospital and Haffkine Institute in Mumbai in two days. He also added that similar laboratories will be set up in Pune.

A total of 32 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The Minister told FPJ, "All 32 coronavirus affected patients in Maharashtra are stable." He further stated that of the 758, reports of 669 persons in Maharashtra are coronavirus negative, only 32 are tested positive and 75 suspected are in kept in the isolation wards.

The patients who are quarantined will be provided proper meals and will be given Televison and Wi Fi facilities too, Tope said.

Apart from the schools and colleges being shut, except for the board exams, the Minister has urged Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to pospone the exam until March 30.

With the cinema halls, malls, theatres closed, Tope announced that museums will also be closed until March 30.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar said that action would be taken against those who will impose social boycott on coronavirus patients or their families.

Earlier, according to a report, a society in Ghatkopar faced social boycott after one of its residents tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Later, the 64-year-old man's son and wife also tested positive and have been admitted to Kasturba hospital.