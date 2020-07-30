Coronavirus updates: 77 Mumbai Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that seventy-seven of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19 after 3,446 of its personnel underwent the rapid antigen testing, reported Hindustan Times.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, so far nearly 3,800 policemen from Mumbai police have tested positive for Covid-19 and 54 have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, 138 Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state police department to 8,722. According to the press release by the state police department, there are 1,955 active cases. The release further stated that 6,670 police personnel have recovered from the disease. With three more deaths in the state police department due to COVID-19, the number of fatalities has gone up to 97.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,211 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 4,00,651 in the state. 298 deaths and 9,211 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today. The total number of cases is now at 4,00,651 including 2,39,755 recovered cases, 1,46,129 active cases and 14,463 deaths. The recovery rate in the state is at 59.84 per cent, as per the Maharashtra Health Department.

