Coronavirus Update: WR, CR withdraws blankets as they are not washed every day

Even the Central Railway said that "to educate and communicate to the customers, a notice or sticker stating, 'In order to ensure personal safety and hygiene, blankets are ordinarily not being distributed with a bedroll. Customers who still need the blanket, may please approach the attendant' will be displayed in AC coaches."

In the meanwhile, the Central Railway has also instructed its personnel to intensively clean coach fittings as they are touched by thousands of passengers every day.

These fittings include grab handles, door handles, door latches, entry door handles, seat guard, snack trays, window glass, window grill, bottle holders, upper berth climbing stair, electrical switches, charge points etc. They will be cleaned with disinfectants.