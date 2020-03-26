Coronavirus Update: Two more positive case in Navi Mumbai, NMMC to disinfect 3 km radius in sector 9A in Vashi

Two more persons have been tested positive in Navi Mumbai. One person has a travel history to Trinidad while another person got infected through close contact of Coronavirus positive patient in Vashi. Both have been admitted to Kasturba hospital.

A 57-year-old resident of Vashi in Navi Mumbai who came in contact with a Philippines national has been tested positive of Coronavirus on Tuesday. While the person has been admitted to Kasturba hospital in Mumbai, his wife and son have also been taken for tests.

Balasaheb Sonawane, the Chief Health Officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) confirmed that one more person has been tested positive in Navi Mumbai. “The person had come in contact with the Philippines national who was tested positive and later died early this week,” said Sonawane.

The 68-year-old Philippines national who had stayed at Noor Masjid in Vashi was tested positive on March 12. The Philippines national had come in a group of nine on a religious tour. Later two more Philippines nationals from the group were tested positive and are currently in Kasturba hospital.

The Vashi resident who came in contact with Philippines national has been tested positive following tests at the Kasturba hospital. “The Vashi local had come in direct touch with the Philippines national,” said Sonawane. He added that his wife and son were also taken to Kasturba for necessary tests.

Now, the NMMC is looking at all those people who came in contact with the Vashi local during Friday namaz. Meanwhile, the NMMC administration has decided to sanitize as per WHO guidelines within 3 km area of sector 9A in Vashi following the positive case of 57 year old. Divya Gaikwad, local corporator from ward number 64 in Vashi said that as per the WHO guidelines, the civic body will sanitize the area to prevent spread.

According to Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), a 38-year-old who had a travel history of Trinidad has been detected positive and he is admitted in the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. The civic body is now checking how many people came in his contact in the last one or two weeks since he came back to the country.