Coronavirus update: Two family members of BEST employee also test COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: The BEST staff quarters in Parel were sealed by civic officials and sanitised on Tuesday, after two family members of a BEST foreman -– who is infected with Covid-19 -– also tested positive for the virus. The 56-year-old foreman, a resident of Tilak Nagar, had tested positive on April 1.

All his family members were kept under surveillance and samples were sent for testing. The foreman’s daughter and son-in-law came to Mumbai to visit their family and were staying at the BEST staff quarters at Parel.

They were the ones who tested positive on Monday. The Parel staff quarters have now been sealed by civic officials and the entire premises was fumigated on Tuesday morning. Both the positive patients were shifted to Jaslok Hospital, where they have been kept in isolation.