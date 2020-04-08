Coronavirus update: Two family members of BEST employee also test COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: The BEST staff quarters in Parel were sealed by civic officials and sanitised on Tuesday, after two family members of a BEST foreman -– who is infected with Covid-19 -– also tested positive for the virus. The 56-year-old foreman, a resident of Tilak Nagar, had tested positive on April 1.
All his family members were kept under surveillance and samples were sent for testing. The foreman’s daughter and son-in-law came to Mumbai to visit their family and were staying at the BEST staff quarters at Parel.
They were the ones who tested positive on Monday. The Parel staff quarters have now been sealed by civic officials and the entire premises was fumigated on Tuesday morning. Both the positive patients were shifted to Jaslok Hospital, where they have been kept in isolation.
"The daughter and son-in-law came to the city to visit their family, and they were staying at the staff quarters. After their father was found positive, the whole family was kept under surveillance," said Manoj Varade, spokesperson for BEST "The staff quarter building has been sealed and fumigated thoroughly by the civic officials.
Also, the co-workers of the foreman have been home quarantined now," he added. The foreman is part of the electric supply wing of BEST. His work involved coordinating with workers involved with outdoor works like meter reading, repair and maintenance.
After he tested positive for coronavirus, staff working in the department had been home quarantined for 14 days. A health inspector is monitoring the day-to-day health condition of the quarantined employees.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)