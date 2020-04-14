Coronavirus update: Three recover from virus in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Belapur saw one more positive case of CoVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 51 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) jurisdiction. However, as a breath of fresh air for the civic body, four persons from the city have recovered from the infection.

Three of them are from a single family from Nerul, while another is a resident of Airoli. According to NMMC, three of a family, including a seven years old boy from sector 28 in Nerul, tested negative on Tuesday.

“There is a male and female member, including a seven years old boy, who recovered from the disease,” said Dr Balasaheb Sonawane, chief health officer of the civic body. He added that an Airoli resident also tested negative. The total number of cases under the NMMC have reached 51, with one more positive CoVID-19 case found in Belapur gaon.