Coronavirus update: Three recover from virus in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Belapur saw one more positive case of CoVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 51 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) jurisdiction. However, as a breath of fresh air for the civic body, four persons from the city have recovered from the infection.
Three of them are from a single family from Nerul, while another is a resident of Airoli. According to NMMC, three of a family, including a seven years old boy from sector 28 in Nerul, tested negative on Tuesday.
“There is a male and female member, including a seven years old boy, who recovered from the disease,” said Dr Balasaheb Sonawane, chief health officer of the civic body. He added that an Airoli resident also tested negative. The total number of cases under the NMMC have reached 51, with one more positive CoVID-19 case found in Belapur gaon.
The area has been declared as a containment zone and access has been restricted by the administration. Meanwhile, a 75-year-old resident of sector-9 in Vashi died due to CoVID-19. The total number of deaths reached 4 in NMMC area. Meanwhile, a task force has been formed to handle cases related to CoVID-19 in Raigad district.
Aditi Tatkare, the guardian minister of Raigad district, said that the task force will monitor the rise in the number of cases in Uran, Ulwe, Kamothe, Kharghar, and Panvel. The task force included doctors and experts having the knowledge of dealing with such a pandemic to chalk out the plan.
Newly developed node Ulwe saw four cases of CoVID-19, while two cases were reported from Uran, where the wife of a CISF personnel tested positive. Under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, Panvel Grameen has a total number of 31 positive cases.
