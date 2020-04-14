Coronavirus update: Three day 100% lockdown in Islampur from April 15

Mumbai: Three days after all 26 coronavirus positive patients tested negative in Islampur, Sangli district, which is situated on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway, one person tested positive, which resulted in the civic body announcing a three day 100 per cent lockdown from April 15 to April 17. A 65-year-old person from Retre Dharan, a village located nine kms from Islampur had recently visited Mumbai, where he was detected positive. He is currently admitted in a hospital in the city.

The district administration collected swabs of 23 people who had come in contact with him and sent them for testing at a hospital in Miraj. Their reports are negative and all these 23people have now been sent for home quarantine.

The Islampur Municipality, as a precautionary measure, has decided 100 per cent lockdown, except for medical and other essential services, between April 15 and 17.

Minister of Water Resources and Sangli district guardian minister Janyat Patil told FPJ, “There is a lockdown. After a 65-year-old person from Retre Dharan was detected positive, the district administration tracked, traced and conducted tests of 23 people who came in contact with him. Their reports are negative.’’ He said there is no need to fear.