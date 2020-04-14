Coronavirus update: Three day 100% lockdown in Islampur from April 15

Mumbai: Three days after all 26 coronavirus positive patients tested negative in Islampur, Sangli district, which is situated on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway, one person tested positive, which resulted in the civic body announcing a three day 100 per cent lockdown from April 15 to April 17. A 65-year-old person from Retre Dharan, a village located nine kms from Islampur had recently visited Mumbai, where he was detected positive. He is currently admitted in a hospital in the city.
The district administration collected swabs of 23 people who had come in contact with him and sent them for testing at a hospital in Miraj. Their reports are negative and all these 23people have now been sent for home quarantine.
The Islampur Municipality, as a precautionary measure, has decided 100 per cent lockdown, except for medical and other essential services, between April 15 and 17.
Minister of Water Resources and Sangli district guardian minister Janyat Patil told FPJ, “There is a lockdown. After a 65-year-old person from Retre Dharan was detected positive, the district administration tracked, traced and conducted tests of 23 people who came in contact with him. Their reports are negative.’’ He said there is no need to fear.
Islampur hogged the limelight after 26 people were detected positive last month. However, Patil camped in Islampur and coordinated the coronavirus containment plan. Since all the cases came from a single locality in the town, a one-km radius containment zone was created with a buffer zone outside it and seven entry-exit points to the area were completely sealed and monitored round the clock for any violations.
Patil said all essential items like milk, fruits, vegetables, groceries, and so on, were delivered to people's doorsteps and social distancing was strictly enforced. Further, medical and paramedical teams scoured 1,600 homes in the containment zones for coronavirus on a daily basis, taking people's temperatures, checking them for cold, cough or any related symptoms.
