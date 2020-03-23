Coronavirus Update: Standardised labs to be set up in 9 medical colleges in Maharashtra

Amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, standardised laboratories will be set up in nine medical colleges in Maharashtra in order to carry out testing for COVID-19. Currently, the state has seven laboratories that has been testing more than 1,500 samples on a daily basis.

Speaking at a press conference, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday that from March 27 coronavirus testing laboratories would be set up at government medical colleges. “Keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases, our emphasis will be on increasing testing labs across the state,” he said.

Dr TP Lahane, director, the Directorate of Medical Research (DMER), said there are 18 state-run medical colleges, of which nine colleges will be selected to carry out testing from March 31. “All these labs will be accredited by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and from March 27, work for standardising the labs will start,” he said.

“The testing kits will be provided by the National Institute of Virology (NIV),” Lahane added.

In India, so far, 415 people have tested positive to the virus and seven people have succumbed to it, according to the data by the Health Ministry.

Maharashtra has become the epicentre of coronavirus as the state reports 89 cases till now and three people have succumbed to the virus.