Coronavirus update: Sai Hospital sealed, others partially affected after exposure to COVID-19 patients in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Sai Hospital in Chembur has been completely sealed and four other hospitals have also been partially affected due to exposure to coronavirus patients.
Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital, and Hinduja Hospital are the hospitals that are partially affected in Maharashtra.
The patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was shifted to Kasturba Hospital, while his close contacts were placed under quarantine.
Meanwhile, the OPD and CT scan departments were sealed after an 85-year-old doctor, who is the father of a surgeon in Saifee hospital died and his report showed he was COVID-19 positive.
The deceased doctor's grandson who returned from London also tested positive for the infection. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 338 on Thursday, according to the Maharashtra Health Department.
The total number positive cases rose to 338 in Maharashtra, the COVID-19 death toll increased from 16 to 17. The state has so far notched 17 Covid-19 deaths, comprising patients from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Buldhana.
In the wake of the Tablighi Jamaat scare, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged that all types of religious or social gatherings should be avoided to avoid a Delhi-like situation in Maharashtra.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)