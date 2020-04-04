Coronavirus update: PM Modi appeal gets mixed response

Mumbai: Friday morning citizens woke up to a new appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light candles or diyas on Sunday for at least nine minutes by switching off the lights of their home.

This, most say was unexpected from the PM as they were expecting him to shed light on some major issues amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the country. While most termed this to be a "master stroke" by the PM, there were others who refused to follow what the "ring master", as they termed Modi, says.

In her post on social media, noted advocate Vrinda Grover said, "I am a citizen of the India, not a clown to perform to the tune of the ringmaster!" "In many countries daily press briefings are held to inform the people about the state of preparedness against COVID19.