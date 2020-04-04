Coronavirus update: PM Modi appeal gets mixed response

Mumbai: Friday morning citizens woke up to a new appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light candles or diyas on Sunday for at least nine minutes by switching off the lights of their home.
This, most say was unexpected from the PM as they were expecting him to shed light on some major issues amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the country. While most termed this to be a "master stroke" by the PM, there were others who refused to follow what the "ring master", as they termed Modi, says.
In her post on social media, noted advocate Vrinda Grover said, "I am a citizen of the India, not a clown to perform to the tune of the ringmaster!" "In many countries daily press briefings are held to inform the people about the state of preparedness against COVID19.
But we are being asked to perform antics," Grover said, adding that she would want to know about the availability of the personalised protective equipment (PPE) for doctors, nurses and health staff. "I want to know how many hospitals, ventilators, ICUs are ready. If COVID19 testing will be made accessible and affordable.
I want to know about arrangements to feed the daily wagers, homeless, the unemployed," Grover added. Aaditya Tiwari, a professor, also said that this was not at all expected from the PM. "This all is not the need of the hour. But he is a prime minister and let’s see how many people participate in this," Tiwari said.
There was some support too. "I would light a candle if not for what is being circulated as a NASA theory or something but to give a feeling of oneness to fellow Indians who are fed up with this lockdown period," said Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Dadar.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)