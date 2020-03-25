Coronavirus Update: Permit teachers to assess SSC and HSC exam papers from home, request teachers' union

Mumbai: On Monday, members of teachers' union wrote a letter to the state education minister requesting permission to assess answer papers from their homes. Shivanath Darade, Mumbai Secretary of teachers' organisation Shikshak Bharti, said, "Train and bus services have been shut down so it is difficult for teachers to commute to schools and colleges for paper correction. Teachers should be allowed to assess answer papers from their homes till March 31, 2020."

Currently, teachers of all schools and colleges have been instructed to work from home as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19. Vidya Nerulkar, a teacher, said, "We are completing our basic academic duties from home. In order to avoid any kind of delay in declaration of results, we can assess papers from our homes."