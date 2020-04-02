Coronavirus update: Over 250 people identified in Maharashtra

MUMBAI/NAGPUR/PUNE: As many as 252 persons including at least a dozen Indonesians who had attended a congregation of Tabligh-e-Jamaat in New Delhi have been traced in various cities of Maharashtra including Pune and Mumbai, authorities said on Wednesday. As many as 106 people have been traced in five districts of western Maharashtra, a senior official said.

"We received a list of total of 182 people from Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur who had attended the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin and 106 of them have been traced," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner.

"Of these 106, 94 people were placed under quarantine and their samples would be tested," he said, adding that the process to track down remaining people was underway.

As per the list, 136 of these people are from Pune, five from Satara, three from Sangli and 17 and 21 from Solapur and Kolhapur, respectively. In Mumbai, 32 persons including 12 Indonesian nationals who had attended the congregation have been put under quarantine. Also, 12 Indonesian nationals were traced in suburban Bandra, said DCP Paramjeet Singh Dahiya.