Coronavirus update: Mumbai reports 2nd COVID-19 death, Maharashtra death toll reaches 2

Coronavirus has claimed its second victim in Mumbai when a 63-year-old man succumbed to the virus at a private hospital. This takes the death toll in India to 5.

The 63-year-old was admitted in renowned hospital in South Mumbai on March 19 with chronic diabetes and high blood pressure. The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

On March 17, the state's first victim, a 63-year-old man with history of foreign travel to Dubai had died due to coronavirus.