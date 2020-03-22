Coronavirus update: Mumbai reports 2nd COVID-19 death, Maharashtra death toll reaches 2

Coronavirus has claimed its second victim in Mumbai when a 63-year-old man succumbed to the virus at a private hospital. This takes the death toll in India to 5.
The 63-year-old was admitted in renowned hospital in South Mumbai on March 19 with chronic diabetes and high blood pressure. The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.
On March 17, the state's first victim, a 63-year-old man with history of foreign travel to Dubai had died due to coronavirus.
With this, the toll has gone up to two in the state, with both deaths reported from Mumbai. The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the 10 new cases, six are in Mumbai and four in Pune.
Earlier, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had said that the government would be compelled to shut down the local train services and other modes of public transport if crowds did not thin. With 74 positive cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.
(Inputs from Agencies)
