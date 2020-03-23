Coronavirus update: Mumbai Police register 220 FIRs against people for flouting closure orders

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Mumbai Police since last week has registered 220 FIRs against people for flouting closure orders.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Mumbai police had last week issued two orders. One of which was restricting tour operators from taking bookings from tourists who wanted to visit Mumbai and the second order stated that pubs, dance bars, and other establishments should remain shut till further orders. While Mumbai Police had warned of actions, but orders were not followed.
The Mumbai Police has booked 32 people under section 188 of IPC, while 188 offences have been registered under section 115 of the Bombay Police Act against people caught spitting in public.
There are a total 89 reported positive cases of the disease in Maharashtra so far, including 14 new cases in Mumbai and 1 in Pune. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday.
On Monday, the COVID-19 cases in India rose to 415. A total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases, said ICMR in its latest report. According to ICMR, a total of 18,383 samples from 17,493 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 23, 2020 till 10 a.m. According to the Health Ministry, 23 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals while one patient migrated and seven deaths were reported in India so far.
