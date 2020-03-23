Coronavirus update: Mumbai Police register 220 FIRs against people for flouting closure orders

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Mumbai Police since last week has registered 220 FIRs against people for flouting closure orders.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Mumbai police had last week issued two orders. One of which was restricting tour operators from taking bookings from tourists who wanted to visit Mumbai and the second order stated that pubs, dance bars, and other establishments should remain shut till further orders. While Mumbai Police had warned of actions, but orders were not followed.

The Mumbai Police has booked 32 people under section 188 of IPC, while 188 offences have been registered under section 115 of the Bombay Police Act against people caught spitting in public.