Coronavirus update in Pune: 52-year-old patient succumbs to disease; Maha death toll rises to 9

A 52-year-old male patient who had tested positive of the novel coronavirus died on Monday at a private hospital in Pune. Reportedly, the patient had Diabetes and Hypertension. He was diagnosed of the disease on March 22. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

"A 52-year-old man who had tested positive for Coronavirus has passed away around noon today. He suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. There are total 32 Coronavirus cases in Pune," said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

On Monday, 12 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra- 5 in Pune, 3 in Mumbai, 2 in Nagpur, 1 in Kolhapur, 1 in Nashik and the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 215, while the total death toll in the state has now risen to 9.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 1071 (including 942 active cases, 99 cured/discharged cases and 29 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Globally, the total number of deaths rose to 34,019 and the number of positive cases of coronavirus increased to 724,748 so far. Italy has recorded the most deaths - 10,779, while United States of America has the most positive cases - 142,735.