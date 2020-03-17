Coronavirus update in Mumbai: Mantralaya employee, family quarantined after coming in contact with virus patient

On Monday, a Mantralaya employee and his family were quarantined as they have suspected to have contracted the coronavirus.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, a state government employee and his family are suspected to have contracted the coronavirus. The employee and his family were in close contact with his brother, who had returned from the US earlier this month and was tested positive. The Mantralaya employee and his family have were quarantined at Kasturba Hospital on Monday afternoon and their test results are awaited.
Till now 14 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, out of which 6 are from Mumbai and 8 from outside. Maharashtra had 39 novel coronavirus (Covid-19) patients as on Monday evening.
Late on Monday evening, Greater Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi issued an order to all officials concerned at hospitals and the airport, asking them to 'stamp' behind the left palm of the home quarantined person concerned, the dates of isolation, with ink that would last for 14 days. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 114, according to the health ministry.
