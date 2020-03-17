Coronavirus update in Mumbai: Mantralaya employee, family quarantined after coming in contact with virus patient

On Monday, a Mantralaya employee and his family were quarantined as they have suspected to have contracted the coronavirus.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a state government employee and his family are suspected to have contracted the coronavirus. The employee and his family were in close contact with his brother, who had returned from the US earlier this month and was tested positive. The Mantralaya employee and his family have were quarantined at Kasturba Hospital on Monday afternoon and their test results are awaited.