Coronavirus update in Mumbai: BMC to take action against shopkeppers for flouting alternate day closure rule

Despite orders from civic body, shops continued to remain open on consecutive days. Taking note of this the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that it will take action against such shop owners from Friday.
According to a report by the Indian Express, the BMC has said it would crack the whip on errant shop owners from Friday. Earlier this week, BMC had ordered shops to be shut on alternative days. BMC on Thursday released names of roads in each of the 24 wards where shops, roadside vendors and commercial activities will be shut on alternate days.
An official told the leading daily that they have not started penalising shopkeepers yet as the list of the alternate day closure of shops was released Thursday.
On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, with 11 new cases detected overnight among several foreign-returned persons. While one case is from Pune, 10 are detected in Mumbai, including three who are 'first contact' afflictions with no history of foreign travel, sending alarm bells ringing among the health authorities.
The Ministry of Health has said that the total number of novel coronavirus cases, on Saturday, rose to 271 in India. As of 9 a.m., data put out by the Union Health Ministry, out of the 271 cases, 22 were discharged and cured of the virus across India, four have died, while 231 people still remained active. Of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, one is a migrated COVID-19 Patient, said the ministry.
