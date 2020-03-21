Coronavirus update in Mumbai: BMC to take action against shopkeppers for flouting alternate day closure rule

An official told the leading daily that they have not started penalising shopkeepers yet as the list of the alternate day closure of shops was released Thursday.

On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, with 11 new cases detected overnight among several foreign-returned persons. While one case is from Pune, 10 are detected in Mumbai, including three who are 'first contact' afflictions with no history of foreign travel, sending alarm bells ringing among the health authorities.

The Ministry of Health has said that the total number of novel coronavirus cases, on Saturday, rose to 271 in India. As of 9 a.m., data put out by the Union Health Ministry, out of the 271 cases, 22 were discharged and cured of the virus across India, four have died, while 231 people still remained active. Of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, one is a migrated COVID-19 Patient, said the ministry.