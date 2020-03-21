Coronavirus update in Mumbai: BMC to correct advertisements saying pets can spread COVID-19

Amid advertisements doing rounds that wild animals and pets can spread coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to correct such advertisements.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, this comes after animal rights activists sent letters to the civic body against such advertisements. The BMC on Friday issued a circular directing its officials to make corrections in the posters. After such advertisements were made public, many abandoned their pets.
The report says that such billboards and posters were put up at Fort, Andheri, Goregaon, Dadar, Santacruz and Colaba areas. An official told the leading daily that they are directed by the civic body to paste white papers on the incorrect information, pictures on the posters.
On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, with 11 new cases detected overnight among several foreign-returned persons.
While one case is from Pune, 10 are detected from Mumbai, including three with no history of foreign travel. As Maharashtra continued to lead in the number of active cases, Health Minister Rajesh Tope again appealed to people to refrain from stepping out of their homes as 'isolation' is the key to battling the COVID-19 virus. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slapped a-total ban on all non-essential services in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.
