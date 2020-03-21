Coronavirus update in Mumbai: BMC to correct advertisements saying pets can spread COVID-19

Amid advertisements doing rounds that wild animals and pets can spread coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to correct such advertisements.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, this comes after animal rights activists sent letters to the civic body against such advertisements. The BMC on Friday issued a circular directing its officials to make corrections in the posters. After such advertisements were made public, many abandoned their pets.

The report says that such billboards and posters were put up at Fort, Andheri, Goregaon, Dadar, Santacruz and Colaba areas. An official told the leading daily that they are directed by the civic body to paste white papers on the incorrect information, pictures on the posters.