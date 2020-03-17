Coronavirus Update in Maharashtra: Uddhav’s govt allots Rs 3.15 cr for awareness campaign

Maharashtra government has made an allocation of Rs 3.15 crore to carry out a massive awareness campaign in print and electronic media and also through posters and hoardings. A special train with a message on measures to tackle coronavirus will be painted and it will conduct trips across the state. The department of public health on Tuesday issued notification in this regard.
The government has cleared the media plan prepared by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations on steps being taken to curb coronavirus outbreak by focusing on health education and awareness.
As per the media plan, the government plans to spend Rs 1 crore on advertisements in A grade newspapers, Rs 1 crore on 11 private TV entertainment and news channels by inserting 60 second advertisements, Rs 17.50 lakh on 60 second jingles on 55 lakh on private FM Radio channels.
Besides, the government will spend Rs 17.50 lakh on advertisements to be aired on Akashwani at 7.10 am and 7 pm during news mid break. The government proposes to effectively use social media including Facebook, Twitter, other social media platforms for creative and posting and bulk SMS by spending Rs 12 lakh.
As announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the government will put out hoardings and posters across the state to make the citizens aware of do's and don'ts and slew of steps taken by the government to control spread of coronavirus. The government will spend Rs 43.50 lakh for this purpose.
In addition to this, advertisements will be displayed on state transport buses panel, back of the seats, bus stands, rickshaws, railway display and cinema halls. ''The objective is to reach out to the maximum people informing them of the impact of coronavirus outbreak and precautions to be taken by them,'' the public health department officer said.
