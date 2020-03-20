Coronavirus Update in Maharashtra: Govt cancels exams for Classes 1 to 8; Class 9th, 11th exams to be held after April 15

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 10,080 lives and infecting 248,098 globally, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday announced the cancellation of examinations for Classes 1 to 8.
Speaking to ANI, Gaikwad said, "All exams from Class 1 to 8 are cancelled, all students to be promoted to next classes without exam."
The Education Minister added that the examinations for Class 9 and 11 will be held after April 15.
She added that two papers of Class 10th are remaining, which will be held as per schedule. "Exams for class 9th & 11th will be conducted after 15th April, 2020. Teachers, except the ones for class 10th, can work from home. 2 papers of class 10th are left. It'll take place as per schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board," she said.
Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister announced shut down of all shops and offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur till March 31.
Minister in Uddhav's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "CM Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March. This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance."
He added, "Essential services shall operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time. Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are req to reduce unnecessary movement. Let’s win this #WarAgainstVirus."
Meanwhile, a total of 52 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state, the most for any state in the country. 12 positive cases have been found in Pimpri Chinchwad, 9 in Pune, 11 in Mumbai, 4 in Nagpur, 3 each in Yawatmal, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan, 2 in Ahmednagar, 1 each in Raigad, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad and Ratnagiri.
Thackeray said that five of these patients have recovered, however, they will stay in isolation for 14 days.
