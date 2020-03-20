Coronavirus Update in Maharashtra: Govt cancels exams for Classes 1 to 8; Class 9th, 11th exams to be held after April 15

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 10,080 lives and infecting 248,098 globally, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday announced the cancellation of examinations for Classes 1 to 8.

Speaking to ANI, Gaikwad said, "All exams from Class 1 to 8 are cancelled, all students to be promoted to next classes without exam."

The Education Minister added that the examinations for Class 9 and 11 will be held after April 15.

She added that two papers of Class 10th are remaining, which will be held as per schedule. "Exams for class 9th & 11th will be conducted after 15th April, 2020. Teachers, except the ones for class 10th, can work from home. 2 papers of class 10th are left. It'll take place as per schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board," she said.