Coronavirus update in Maharashtra: Cabinet decides to shut government offices for seven days

With 39 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country. On Tuesday one person who has tested positive passed away.
There is at present a complete lock-down on public spaces and stores, including all theatres, gyms, swimming pools, parks and schools, malls etc.
On Tuesday, the Maharashtra cabinet decided to shut government offices for seven days in a bid to curb the virus.
Meanwhile the Central Railways has decided to discontinue services of through trains from Mumbai between March 17 and 31. The two local train bodies in Mumbai -- the Central and Western have also decided to raise the price of platform tickets to Rs. 50 in a bid to reduce the crowd at train stations.
Additionally, information centres have with voluntary infrared thermometers have begun functioning at CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan railway stations.
In nearby Pune, restaurants will remain closed for three days from Wednesday.
At toll nakas in Nashik, employees will now seek information about any illness from the vehicle operator as a precautionary step. If the vehicle operator hides information he or she will face action, says Nashik collector Suraj Mandhre.
