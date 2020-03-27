Coronavirus update in Maharashtra and Mumbai: Full list of essential services allowed in state during lockdown

Offices of the Maharashtra State Government, its autonomous bodies, Corporations, etc. shall remain closed with the following exceptions:

1.1 Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, and prisons.

1.2 Mantralaya, District administration, Treasury and PAO, Mumbai.

1.3 Electricity, water, sanitation.

1.4 Municipal bodies- Only staff required for essential services like sanitation, personnel related to water supply etc.

1.5 Consulates and foreign missions.

1.6 Public Health, Medical Education, Food and Civil Supply and Food and Drugs Administration. The above offices should work with minimum number of employees. All other offices may continue to work-from-home only. The officers and staff should always be available on call for immediate deployment for any urgent COVID related government work.

2

All public transport services including inter-city MSRTC buses and Metro shall not be permitted. Taxis with not more than two persons besides driver, auto-rickshaws with not more than one passenger besides driver are permitted only for the purposes specified in the order. However, transport of passengers for accessing emergency medical services shall be permitted. Plying of private vehicles shall be restricted only to the extent of procuring essential commodities, health services and activities permitted under this order, and with only two person besides driver.

3

All state borders shall be sealed for passenger movement, however movement of important, essential and perishable commodities is permitted.

4

Operation of all inter-state / intra-state bus and passenger transport services (including private vehicles) including those by private operators shall stand suspended.

5

All shops and establishments shall, remain closed however the following shops/establishments providing essential goods and services shall be excluded from the above restrictions:

5.1: Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemists and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulances, pharmacies and optical stores, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and their dealers and their transportation, those who are engaged in manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries and support services, etc. will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para-medical staff, other hospital support services be permitted.

5.2: Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting, cable services, data services, IT and IT enabled Services required for essential services and as far as possible to work from home.

5.3: Cold storage and warehousing services. 5.4: Print and electronic media 5.5: Supply chain and transport of essential commodities. 5.6: Export and Import of agricultural goods and products, and all commodities.

5.7: E-Commerce delivery of essential and necessary goods including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment.

5.8: Petrol pumps, LPG gas, oil agencies, their godowns and their related transport operations.

5.9: All security and facility management services including those provided by private agencies to institutions providing essential services.

5.10: Water supply services.

5.11: All urgent pre-monsoon related works.

5.12: All Banks, their ATMs and other related services, operations of Reserve Bank of India, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), Cash logistic & Cash-in Transaction Companies, Insurance, FinTech services including stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, mutual funds and stock brokers to operate at minimum required payroll capacity.

5.13: Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

5.14: Takeaway/home delivery at restaurants.

5.15: All ports and related activities including movement of vehicles and manpower, operations of Container Freight Station (CFS) and warehouses and offices of Custom House Agents (CHAS), essential services of Railways.

5.16: Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, Bakery, dairy and milk booths, milk products, eggs, meat and fish, animal fodder, and their transportation including goods required for the processing as raw material and warehousing activities.

5.17: Veterinary hospitals / animal care centers and pet shops.

LOCKDOWN: PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE

1 All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

2 Industrial Establishments shall remain closed. Exceptions:

2.1: Manufacturing units of essential commodities including food and related items, sugar, dairy units, animal feed and fodder units, pharmaceuticals manufacturing & their dealers and their transportation, those who are engaged in manufacturing & distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, soaps and detergents, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries and support services.

2.2: Production units, which require continuous process, after obtaining required permission from the District Magistrate who shall in turn consult the CEO, MIDC.

3 All transport services-air, rail, roadways-will remain suspended.

Exceptions:

3.1: Transportation for essential, important and necessary goods only.

3.2: Fire, law and order and emergency services

4All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception.

5 All social, political/sports/entertainment/ academic/cultural/religious functions /gatherings shall be barred.

6 Hospitality Services to remain suspended.

Exceptions:

6.1: Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

6.2: Establishments used/earmarked for quarantine facilities.

7 In case of funerals, congregation of not more than twenty persons will be permitted.

8 During the lock down period, steps will be taken to ensure that there is no disruption in the supply of essential commodities to the people.

9

All elective surgeries wherever possible shall be re-scheduled in all private and Government hospitals to enhance the availability of health care facilities to COVID-19 patients.

10All Divisional Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners and Collectors are directed to identify vacant places near hospitals for housing health staff in case of necessity.

11

All persons who have arrived into India after 15.02.2020, and all such persons who have been directed by health care personnel to remain under strict home/ institutional quarantine for a period as decided by local Health Authorities shall comply with the directives, failing which they will be liable to legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC.

12 Residents shall stay at home and come out only for permitted activities while strictly observing social distancing norms.

13

All the District Collectors, District Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police, Municipal Commissioners of Corporations and other competent authorities are hereby directed to take all necessary measures in a humane and judicious manner for enforcement and implementation of the aforesaid regulations and measures.

14

Any person, institution, organization violating these containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of The Epidemics Diseases Act 1897, The Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC (As per Annexure) and all other relevant laws.

15

Wherever exceptions to above containment measures have been allowed, the organisations/employers must ensure necessary precautions against COVID-19 virus, as well as social distancing measures, as advised by the Health Department from time to time.

16

District Collectors / Commissioner of Police / District Superintendent of Police shall inform the establishments undertaking essential services to display their own stickers on their vehicles and vehicles of their staff showing the purpose so as to be clearly visible to the law enforcing authorities.

17

In order to implement these containment measures, the District Magistrate will deploy Executive Magistrates as and where necessary for purposes as may be set out.

18

The District Administration will in particular ensure that all efforts for mobilization of resources, workers and material for augmentation and expansion of hospital infrastructure shall continue without any hindrance.

19

All the District Collectors, District Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police, Municipal Commissioners of Corporations and other competent authorities are further directed to take strict action against hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities and services.

20 All earlier orders issued by the various authorities will be aligned with this order by the enforcement agencies.