Coronavirus Update in Maharashtra: 12 booked for obstruction in setting up of quarantine centre in Bhayandar

While the entire district machinery is on fast track mode to combat coronavirus, sleuths of the Thane (rural) police have registered an FIR against 12 people on charges of posing hurdles for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in creating institutional quarantine facilities in Bhayandar on Thursday.
The action followed in response to a complaint filed by ward officer Narendra Chavhan at the Navghar police station against the unruly mob who protested the creation of the facility by shouting slogans against the civic administration and the local legislator who had helped in providing the premises for the purpose.
In his statement to the police, the ward officer said that the mob squatted near the gate, thus creating obstructions in transporting fixtures and other medical equipment into the quarantine centre. It was only after municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange’s intervention, the tense situation was diffused and the goods were moved inside the centre.
The quarantine facility has evoked opposition from local residents, who fear that the infection will leave its mark in the area. “There is absolutely no reason to fear about quarantining, which is now the need of the hour. It’s not an airborne disease, moreover all precautions are being taken,” reiterated Dange. Meanwhile, a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 against 12 people of which six have been identified.
As a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, the civic administration has ordered a shutdown which is slated to start at 5 pm on Friday and will continue till midnight of March 23. In an order issued by municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange, all establishments barring essential services such as medical stores, dairies, hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and ATM's have been directed to remain closed, failing which strict penal action will be taken against violators.
The police department has warned of stringent action in the form of FIRs action against those who are found spreading rumours, posting or forwarding unverified information on social media platforms connecting the coronavirus (COVID-19). Rumor mongers will be booked under the relevant section of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Information technology Act, warned an official.
