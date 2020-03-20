Coronavirus Update in Maharashtra: 12 booked for obstruction in setting up of quarantine centre in Bhayandar

The quarantine facility has evoked opposition from local residents, who fear that the infection will leave its mark in the area. “There is absolutely no reason to fear about quarantining, which is now the need of the hour. It’s not an airborne disease, moreover all precautions are being taken,” reiterated Dange. Meanwhile, a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 against 12 people of which six have been identified.

As a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, the civic administration has ordered a shutdown which is slated to start at 5 pm on Friday and will continue till midnight of March 23. In an order issued by municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange, all establishments barring essential services such as medical stores, dairies, hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and ATM's have been directed to remain closed, failing which strict penal action will be taken against violators.

The police department has warned of stringent action in the form of FIRs action against those who are found spreading rumours, posting or forwarding unverified information on social media platforms connecting the coronavirus (COVID-19). Rumor mongers will be booked under the relevant section of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Information technology Act, warned an official.