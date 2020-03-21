Coronavirus Update in India: ICMR revises testing strategy; all patients with severe acute respiratory illness, other symptoms to be checked

Mumbai: As the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 298 on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revised its strategy for testing people for the COVID-19 virus. All hospitalized patients with severe acute respiratory illness, shortness of breath and having fever and cough will now be tested for infection.

Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between Day 5 and Day 14 of coming contact with an infected individual. Direct and high-risk contacts include those who live in the same household with a confirmed case and healthcare workers who might have examined a confirmed case without adequate protection as per WHO recommendations.

ICMR's revised strategy is to avoid the community transmission of coronavirus infection in the country. The revised strategy also aims to provide reliable diagnosis to all individuals meeting the inclusion criteria of COVID-19 testing.