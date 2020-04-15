Coronavirus update: ICMR issues advisory on feasibility of using pooled samples

Mumbai: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued advisory on feasibility of using pooled samples for molecular testing of Covid-19. This aims to increase the capacity of the laboratories to screen increased numbers of samples using molecular testing for Covid-19 for the purpose of surveillance.

Portable number of samples to be pooled is five though more than two samples can be pooled but considering higher possibility of missing positive samples with low viral load, it strongly discouraged to pool more than five samples except in research mode.

ICMR explained that a pooled testing algorithm involves the PCR screening of a specimen pool comprising multiple individual patient specimen, followed by individual testing (pool devolution) only if a pool screens positive.

As all individual samples in a negative pool are regarded as negative, it results in substantial cost savings when a large proportion of pool tests negative. ICMR has recommended that sample pooling for real time RT-PCR screening for Covid-19 should be used only in areas with low prevalence of Covid-19.