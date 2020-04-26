Coronavirus update: Highest 1-day surge with 881 new cases, 22 deaths in Maharashtra

Mumbai: With Maharashtra reporting 881 new cases and 22 deaths on Saturday, in the highest single-day spike till date, the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the state breached the 7,000-mark within a span of 72 hours since it had crossed the 6,000-mark.

The total number of cases in the state is now 7,628; 323 people have died while 1,076 have recovered so far. Most of the cases reported on Saturday were in Mumbai, with the city too recording its highest single-day spike with 602 cases, going by figures released by the state government. Mumbai accounts for more than half the total cases in the state (7,628), at 5,049, according to state government data.

Of the 22 fatalities reported on Saturday, 13 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, four in Pune Municipal Corporation and one each in Malegaon, Pune rural, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule, and Solapur city. According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, the city reported 281 corona cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. Civic data pegs the total number of cases at 4,870, with 192 deaths so far.