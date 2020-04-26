Coronavirus update: Highest 1-day surge with 881 new cases, 22 deaths in Maharashtra

Mumbai: With Maharashtra reporting 881 new cases and 22 deaths on Saturday, in the highest single-day spike till date, the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the state breached the 7,000-mark within a span of 72 hours since it had crossed the 6,000-mark.
The total number of cases in the state is now 7,628; 323 people have died while 1,076 have recovered so far. Most of the cases reported on Saturday were in Mumbai, with the city too recording its highest single-day spike with 602 cases, going by figures released by the state government. Mumbai accounts for more than half the total cases in the state (7,628), at 5,049, according to state government data.
Of the 22 fatalities reported on Saturday, 13 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, four in Pune Municipal Corporation and one each in Malegaon, Pune rural, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule, and Solapur city. According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, the city reported 281 corona cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. Civic data pegs the total number of cases at 4,870, with 192 deaths so far.
Civic officials attributed the giant jump to the number of cases being reported by private laboratories. "Of the 281 new cases, 201 were new cases reported in the last 24 hours, while 78 had tested positive on April 22 in private laboratories and the numbers were updated on Saturday. A total of 762 people have been discharged until now,” said an official. Anup Kumar Yadav, director, National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra, attributed the surge in the number of cases to the declaration of pending test results from the governmentapproved private laboratories. However, he maintained it could not be said that it was the highest single-day rise in the number of cases.
“We have to verify the data of all Covid-19 positive cases and it is a time-consuming process. Private laboratories send us the data first, and to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation afterward. Therefore, at times, there are discrepancies in the reporting of positive cases,” he said.
“13 out of 22 patients (59%) had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease,” informed a health official. Of the 1,08,972 laboratory samples, 1,01,162 were negative and 7,628 have been tested positive for coronavirus until today. So far 1,076 patients have been discharged. Currently, 1,25,393 people are in home quarantine and 8,124 people are in institutional quarantine.
