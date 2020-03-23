Coronavirus Update: Haven't received your daily newspaper in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai? Here's how you can check it online

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government announced a "near-total" lockdown of the state from Sunday midnight till March 31. On Monday, all newspaper publications in Mumbai and Thane have suspended publishing their print editions for today.

According to reports, newspaper vendors have announced that they will not distribute papers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. After which the publications decided to suspend their print editions.

While there won’t be any newspaper today, here’s how to check our e-paper: