Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rises to 320 after 18 people from Mumbai, Pune test positive

On Wednesday, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 320 after eighteen more people from Mumbai and two from Pune were tested positive for COVID-19.

Total of twelve people have so far died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra so far. A 50-year-old COVID-19 positive patient passed away in Palghar on Tuesday. He was admitted to the Palghar District Hospital on March 28.

Maharashtra tops the list of states impacted by coronavirus with 320 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Kerala with 215 cases so far, excluding those discharged. Addressing the state late this evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray again appealed to the people to remain indoors and maintain social distancing.