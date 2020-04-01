Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rises to 320 after 18 people from Mumbai, Pune test positive

On Wednesday, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 320 after eighteen more people from Mumbai and two from Pune were tested positive for COVID-19.
Total of twelve people have so far died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra so far. A 50-year-old COVID-19 positive patient passed away in Palghar on Tuesday. He was admitted to the Palghar District Hospital on March 28.
Maharashtra tops the list of states impacted by coronavirus with 320 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Kerala with 215 cases so far, excluding those discharged. Addressing the state late this evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray again appealed to the people to remain indoors and maintain social distancing.
"The 'war against coronavirus' has reached a crucial stage and this is the time to exercise extreme precautions. Please do not step out of your homes for your own safety," he pleaded. Thackeray said that the problems of migrant labourers had been adequately addressed with around 1,000 camps - up from 262 on Monday - started functioning on Tuesday.
The number of Rs 5 'Shiva Bhojan Thali' meals have been hiked from the normal 25,000 daily to now 100,000, with plans to increase more if required. "The state has sufficient stocks of foodgrains, vegetables and medicines and there's no need to panic," the CM said.
(Inputs from Agencies)
