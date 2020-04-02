Coronavirus update: Confused Mumbaikars flock to police station for curfew passes

Mumbai: Since the lockdown can be circumvented by procuring curfew passes from police, citizens are flocking to police stations to get themselves one, throwing caution and social distancing norms to the winds.

However, Mumbai Police has clarified, they are not authorised to issue passes to individuals or for private vehicles. They can only do so for essential service providers like medical, grocery, dairies and so on.

Lately, several citizens have proclaimed on Twitter that they have applied for passes online and are awaiting confirmation. Police have denied the existence of any such epass system for Mumbai, saying only passes for essential services are being issued by local police stations.

Ever since the lockdown began on March 24, there has been confusion over e-passes for citizens, with the public being under the impression that armed with such passes, they can move around the city in their vehicles.

Several citizens have been approaching police to acquire these passes, but shocked at being turned away or being asked to apply for the pass online.

Interestingly, many have also applied for e-passes on the Maharashtra Police website, to use their vehicles or transport medicine, which are pending verification and have been enquiring about it by tagging Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle.