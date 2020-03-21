Coronavirus Update: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra rises 63, two more tests positive in Pune

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 63, after two more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune.

According to news agency ANI, two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune, taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 23. One of them had travelled to Ireland, but the other person does not have any recent travel history.

An official told PTI that coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, with eleven more cases found since Friday evening.