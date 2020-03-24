Coronavirus Update: BMC mulls to use GPS to track home-quarantined people

Amid rise in cases of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to take help of GPS technology to track home-quarantined people.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, after getting reports and complaints of home-quarantined people roaming outside, the BMC is planning to use cell phone location data to track home-quarantined people for 14 days.
An official told the leading that the civic body is already using cell phone location data to track high-risk and low-risk contacts who have tested positive. The BMC recently also tracked a home-quarantined person by using GPS.
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported its fourth COVID-19 death. A 65-year-old man who arrived here from UAE via Ahmedabad passed away due to coronavirus late Monday night. The death toll across India is now 10. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra increased to 101 after four new cases were detected since Monday night.
The total number of COVID-19 affected people reached 482 on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. "A total of 482 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," said the apex body of medical research in India. In addition to this, the ICMR also said that a total of 20,864 samples from 19,974 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2.
(Inputs from Agencies)
