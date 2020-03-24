Coronavirus Update: BMC mulls to use GPS to track home-quarantined people

Amid rise in cases of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to take help of GPS technology to track home-quarantined people.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, after getting reports and complaints of home-quarantined people roaming outside, the BMC is planning to use cell phone location data to track home-quarantined people for 14 days.

An official told the leading that the civic body is already using cell phone location data to track high-risk and low-risk contacts who have tested positive. The BMC recently also tracked a home-quarantined person by using GPS.