Coronavirus update: Avoid congregations, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urges religious leaders

Mumbai: Amidst the detection of coronavirus positive patients in various states following the Tablighi Jammat meet in Delhi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asked the Governors and Lt Governors to advice religious leaders not to hold any congregations. The suggestion was made by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during his dialogue with PM Modi yesterday.
VP in his address through video conferencing told them to motivate spiritual and religious leaders to advice their followers to not hold any congregations and observe social distancing norms to avoid spread of virus.
He also wanted them to focus on the arrangements made to ensure harvesting, storage and procurement of the agriculture produce in their states.
He urged them to contact spiritual and religious leaders in their respective regions and advise them to guide their followers to strictly adhere to the guidelines on social distancing and to observe personal hygiene.
Referring to a recent avoidable action which caused widespread adverse impact across the country, the Vice President cautioned the Governors and Lt Governors to treat it as a wake-up call.
Referring to the harvesting season, Naidu urged them to advise the State agencies to ensure the smooth movement of farm machinery so that the farmers did not face any hardship. He also wanted them to ensure 100 percent of the procurement of the produce.
Expressing his concern over the incidents of assault on doctors in some States, Naidu described them as unfortunate and condemnable. He said that such incidents would have a demoralizing effect on doctors and others.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)