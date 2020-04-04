Coronavirus update: Avoid congregations, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urges religious leaders

Mumbai: Amidst the detection of coronavirus positive patients in various states following the Tablighi Jammat meet in Delhi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asked the Governors and Lt Governors to advice religious leaders not to hold any congregations. The suggestion was made by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during his dialogue with PM Modi yesterday.

VP in his address through video conferencing told them to motivate spiritual and religious leaders to advice their followers to not hold any congregations and observe social distancing norms to avoid spread of virus.

He also wanted them to focus on the arrangements made to ensure harvesting, storage and procurement of the agriculture produce in their states.