Coronavirus Update: 55 BMC markets to remain open all day amid lockdown

Aiming to control Mumbaikars who are rushing to stock up groceries and vegetables, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made public a list of civic markets that will remain open amidst the lockdown. A total of 55 civic markets, having 4331 vendors selling vegetables, fruits and groceries, will remain open all day, civic officials said.

Despite repeated advisories from the state government and BMC stating essential services will not be affected amidst the lockdown, Mumbaikar were seen thronging to supermarkets across the city to stock groceries and other essential commodities.

There is no need to indulge in panic buying, urged the officials from the district administration as well as BMC. They said that all essential commodities will be available and shops selling milk, vegetables, and provisions will remain operational even during the lockdown. The civic officials even made public announcements to this effect on Monday evening.

"This rush was killing the idea of social distancing that we are trying to implement through the lockdown. Hence, apart from allowing private shops selling essential commodities, we will have 55 BMC markets that will remain open all day," said Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of markets, BMC.

Minimum two to a maximum of six BMC markets will remain open in each of 24 civic administrative wards across the city, depending on the size and population of the area.

Believing that the 21-day lockdown would also mean a dearth of cash, people rushed to ATMs to withdraw money and stock of up medicines too. "All we aim is to curb the crowd. People can go buy essential goods at their own time. Police are restricting those who are roaming out with no reasons or are assembling on the streets with more than four to five people. Lockdown does not mean the government wants to starve people to death. We have made enough arrangements and the supply of essential commodities will continue as we fight the coronavirus," Gaikwad said.