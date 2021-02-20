Coronavirus: Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 471, death toll by 8

With 471 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra climbed to 2,59,668, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of eight persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,227.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.40 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,49,566patients have recuperated from the infection, which improved the recovery rate to 96.11 per cent.

There are 3,875 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,646, while the death toll is 1,202, another official said.