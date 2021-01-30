Coronavirus: Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 307, death toll by 6

The coronavirus infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,53,367 with the addition of 307 cases, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of six persons, the death toll rose to 6,149 in the district, where the mortality rate is 2.43 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,43,776 patients have recuperated from the infection, which improved the recovery rate to 96.21 per cent.

There are 3,442 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,139, while the death toll is 1,197, another official said.