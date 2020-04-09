Coronavirus Pandemic to impact affordable housing sale: Report

Mumbai: The corona pandemic could derail the growth momentum of affordable housing in 2020. This will be one of the worst-affected segments as per a report from Anarock firm. Their latest report states that 6.1 lakh affordable units were under construction across the top seven cities --(MMR, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, NCR, Kolkata) until the lockdown was announced. The affordable segment contributed over 39 per cent of the total 15.62 lakh under construction units in the top cities making it the highest share of all budget categories.

While the report estimates overall unsold housing inventory to shrink annually by 1-3 per cent in 2020, the unsold affordable housing stock may actually increase by 1-2 per cent in this period. As on Q1 2020 end, there are more than 2.34 lakh unsold affordable homes in the top seven cities which are 36 per cent of the total unsold stock across all budget categories.