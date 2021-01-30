Coronavirus: Over 40,000 vaccinated in Maharashtra on Friday

Over 40,000 healthcare workers were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Maharashtra on Friday, a senior official said.

Seventy-four per cent of those who were scheduled for the jab turned up at vaccination centres during the day, he said.

It took the number of persons covered under the inoculation drive in the state to 2.61 lakh, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health department.

"As many as 40,539 healthcare workers received their first dose of vaccine at 539 centres," he said.

A total of 2,61,319 healthcare workers from state-run and private hospitals have received the first dose of vaccine since January 16.

"The second dose is to be given after four weeks," Dr Vyas said.