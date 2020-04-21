Coronavirus outbreak: Woman with dextrocardia cured of Covid-19 in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: It was an emotional moment for medical staff at the dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Vashi on Monday after a 32- year-old Ghansoli woman who was earlier tested positive for coronavirus and has tested negative twice.

She had delivered a baby girl through C-section on April 6. Dr Balasaheb Sonawane, chief medical officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), said that she was discharged on Monday.

The baby was already tested negative, a test carried out soon after her birth. “It was a lesson for all that mental strength can win any war, and this was shown by the woman and her baby.

The baby was separated from her mother soon after birth,” said AB Misal, municipal commissioner of NMMC. Misal himself took interest in the case and ensured safe delivery as well as the treatment of the woman.

Dr Sona wane said that all medical staff went emotional when the woman was leaving the hospital. “All medical staff had given their best for the safe delivery and turning the woman negative of Covid-19,”hesaid.