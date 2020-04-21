Coronavirus outbreak: Woman with dextrocardia cured of Covid-19 in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: It was an emotional moment for medical staff at the dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Vashi on Monday after a 32- year-old Ghansoli woman who was earlier tested positive for coronavirus and has tested negative twice.
She had delivered a baby girl through C-section on April 6. Dr Balasaheb Sonawane, chief medical officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), said that she was discharged on Monday.
The baby was already tested negative, a test carried out soon after her birth. “It was a lesson for all that mental strength can win any war, and this was shown by the woman and her baby.
The baby was separated from her mother soon after birth,” said AB Misal, municipal commissioner of NMMC. Misal himself took interest in the case and ensured safe delivery as well as the treatment of the woman.
Dr Sona wane said that all medical staff went emotional when the woman was leaving the hospital. “All medical staff had given their best for the safe delivery and turning the woman negative of Covid-19,”hesaid.
The woman has dextrocardia, a rare congenital heart condition in which the heart is positioned towards the right side of the chest instead of the left, and this made the case more complicated for doctors. She had given birth on April 6 following a30-minute caesarean section by a team of doctors led by Dr Rajesh Mhatre, a gynaecologist at the civic hospital in Vashi.
The mother, a resident of Ghansoli, had completed 36 weeks of pregnancy. However, she was already tested positive for Covid-19, and was under the supervision of doctors at a civic Hospital in Airoli.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)