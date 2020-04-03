Coronavirus outbreak: Pune records 12 COVID-19 cases in a day; 4 who attended Tablighi Jamaat test positive

On Thursday, Pune recorded 12 coronavirus positive cases and one death in a day. The district administration also tracked down 70 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, said a report.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, out of those 70 people, four have been tested positive for coronavirus. A 50-year-old coronavirus patient died at the government-run Sassoon Hospital in Pune on Thursday evening. The woman was admitted as she had severe pneumonia, and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.
As many as 890 out of 1,062 people who attended the congregation and returned to Maharashtra have been traced and 576 of them quarantined so far in Maharashtra. Five more coronavirus-related deaths, one of them a woman, were reported in the state since Wednesday evening. Out of that four were Mumbai and one was in Pune, taking the death toll to 21.
As many as 42 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery from the disease. At 235, Mumbai city tops in the number of cases in Maharashtra, which is leading the nation-wide coronavirus tally among states. The financial capital also leads in death count with 17.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)