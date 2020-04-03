Coronavirus outbreak: Pune records 12 COVID-19 cases in a day; 4 who attended Tablighi Jamaat test positive

As many as 890 out of 1,062 people who attended the congregation and returned to Maharashtra have been traced and 576 of them quarantined so far in Maharashtra. Five more coronavirus-related deaths, one of them a woman, were reported in the state since Wednesday evening. Out of that four were Mumbai and one was in Pune, taking the death toll to 21.

As many as 42 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery from the disease. At 235, Mumbai city tops in the number of cases in Maharashtra, which is leading the nation-wide coronavirus tally among states. The financial capital also leads in death count with 17.

