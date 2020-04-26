Coronavirus outbreak: Politicians in Navi Mumbai indulge in self-promotion amidst crisis

Navi Mumbai: While both the centre and state are grappling with containing Coronavirus, local politicians in Navi Mumbai are using it as an opportunity for politicking. Two instances are distributing food with election pamphlets and starting Modi Community kitchens to serve food to the needy.

The BJP unit of Panvel started distributing cooked food among needy in the name of Modi Bhojan. Though they did not use any politician photos in the banner, they claimed that it is the party's initiative. “We are distributing around 300 packets of food every day,” said Jayant Pagde, BJP Panvel City President. BJP was not the only odd one out in the game of hankering for political credit. A Shiv Sena corporator from Kopri village in Vashi had put up banner across its ward about relief material especially dry food packages that he is distributing among needy.