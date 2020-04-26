Coronavirus outbreak: Politicians in Navi Mumbai indulge in self-promotion amidst crisis

Navi Mumbai: While both the centre and state are grappling with containing Coronavirus, local politicians in Navi Mumbai are using it as an opportunity for politicking. Two instances are distributing food with election pamphlets and starting Modi Community kitchens to serve food to the needy.
The BJP unit of Panvel started distributing cooked food among needy in the name of Modi Bhojan. Though they did not use any politician photos in the banner, they claimed that it is the party's initiative. “We are distributing around 300 packets of food every day,” said Jayant Pagde, BJP Panvel City President. BJP was not the only odd one out in the game of hankering for political credit. A Shiv Sena corporator from Kopri village in Vashi had put up banner across its ward about relief material especially dry food packages that he is distributing among needy.
While he distributes food his supporters distribute their political master's pamphlets. Taking selfies and putting photos on food packages has been severely criticized in many quarters. The administration in Rajasthan had banned taking pictures or recording video during distribution of essentials. As per the administration, sans social distancing this can also spread virus.
There are no such guidelines so far in Maharashtra while distributing essentials among needy. Some people expressing shock refused to take the food package when the pamphlet was also handed over with food. However, majority of them especially hungry migrant labourers accepted the essentials. Meanwhile, the total positive Corona cases reached 108 after five new cases were reported under the NMMC area on April 25. The five new cases were found in Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane and Ghansoli.
The 23-year-old son of a COVID-29 positive woman was tested positive in Koparkhairane. A labourer working at BASF in Turbhe was also tested positive. He was having cough like symptoms since April 15.
