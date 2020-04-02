Coronavirus outbreak: PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray via video conferencing

The total number positive cases rose to 338 in Maharashtra, the COVID-19 death toll increased from 16 to 17. The state has so far notched 17 Covid-19 deaths, comprising patients from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Buldhana.

In the wake of the Tablighi Jamaat scare, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged that all types of religious or social gatherings should be avoided to avoid a Delhi-like situation in Maharashtra.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,965. The confirmed cases in the country has risen by 328 in the last 24 hours. The total number of active coronavirus cases is 1,764. So far, the pandemic has claimed 50 lives in the country.