Coronavirus outbreak: Navi Mumbai continues crackdown on morning walkers

In the last two days, Vashi Police have taken action against more than 100 people, including women, for breaking lockdown norms by continuing to go on morning walks. Morning walks are prohibited during the lockdown in order to maintain social distancing, which plays an important role in curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Police caught 46 men and six women on Monday morning and made them stand in the ground in front of the police station as punishment for flouting rules.On Sunday too, around 63 people were caught for the same reason while Rabale Police caught nine walkers in their jurisdiction.
Kalamboli, Belapur, and Panvel Police have caught such offenders on many occasions. Two BJP corporators were caught taking an early morning stroll, one of them being the leader of the House in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. "So far, more than 700 have been caught in the morning at Navi Mumbai,” said a senior police official.
Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar has also appealed to citizens to stay home and refrain from stepping out for morning walks as this will defeat the purpose of social distancing. He tweeted that while morning walks were important and he was not against doing so, at this juncture it is not all right to do so. “How the police is going to control social distancing if all walkers start coming out? Not expected from at least educated people. Let me have faith that education makes a good citizen,” Kumar tweeted.
Considering that 100 corona cases have been reported under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, Kumar said social distancing matters even more at this point. In another tweet, Kumar said, “For the first time in my life, a century is so remorseful and regrettable. We have crossed 100 figures in Corona positive cases in the area of Navi Mumbai police commissionerate. We can take a break by respecting the direction and checking our wishes for socialization. We will win.”
Case update:
Under the NMMC jurisdiction, three more persons have been tested positive, with the total number of such cases reaching 69. Two Navi Mumbai residents contracted the disease after coming in contact with an engineer who tested positive in Airoli. Though they are residents of Navi Mumbai, they are under treatment at a private hospital in Thane. Another 22-year-old Koparkhairane resident tested positive. He works at the Dhirubhai Ambani Life Sciences Centre in Rabale and swab samples of three persons who had come in contact with him have been sent for testing. Also, there was another positive case in the jurisdiction of the Panvel Municipal Corporation, taking the total of positive cases in this area to 35.
