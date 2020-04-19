Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra govt urges Muslims to break fasts and offer Ramzan prayers at home

The Maharashtra government, in an advisory on Saturday, urged Muslims to break fasts and offer Ramzan prayers at home in a bid to avoid congregation and thereby curb spread and transmission of coronavirus. Department of Minority Affairs additional chief secretary Jayashree Mukherjee has clearly said it is advisable not to offer namaz by gathering in a large number in the mosque in the larger interest.

The Union Minority Affairs Ministry has already appealed Muslims not to congregate for offering prayers and Iftar during this period. The lockdown has been extended till May 3 across the country and restrictions have been imposed on celebrating festivals and offering prayers at public places by followers of all religions during this period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their separate appeals had urged religious leaders and heads to avoid large gatherings. Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik in his tweet urged Muslims to follow the advisory during Ramzan.

“Community members should not gather at homes or building terraces or grounds to offer namaz, prayers or for iftar. The department asked community members to follow the instructions strictly,’’ he noted.

The department in its advisory further urged Muslims not to gather on the building terrace to offer namaz or gather on ground. They were told that the government has already issued prohibitory orders restricting the celebration of social, religious and family functions and festivals by gathering in large numbers during the lockdown.