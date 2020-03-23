Coronavirus outbreak: Complete list of 10 districts which are under complete lockdown in Maharashtra due to COVID-19

Amid coronavirus outbreak, on Sunday Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a "near-total" lockdown of the state from Sunday midnight till March 31.
Total 10 districts in Maharashtra will be under a complete lockdown till March 31. During the lockdown, the state government will allow only essential services in these districts.
The Maharashtra government on Sunday also imposed Section 144 across the state to contain the spread of the infection. All international flights have also been denied entry in the state.
Here is the complete of 10 districts of Maharashtra which have been put in complete lockdown:
Ahmednagar,
Aurangabad,
Mumbai,
Mumbai Suburb,
Nagpur,
Pune,
Ratnagiri,
Raigad,
Thane and
Yavatmal
The total number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 89 with 15 more coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 14 are in Mumbai and one in Pune. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including seven deaths.
"A total of 18,383 samples from 17,493 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 23 at 10 am IST. A total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," ICMR said in a release.
