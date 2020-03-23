Coronavirus outbreak: Complete list of 10 districts which are under complete lockdown in Maharashtra due to COVID-19

Amid coronavirus outbreak, on Sunday Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a "near-total" lockdown of the state from Sunday midnight till March 31.

Total 10 districts in Maharashtra will be under a complete lockdown till March 31. During the lockdown, the state government will allow only essential services in these districts.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday also imposed Section 144 across the state to contain the spread of the infection. All international flights have also been denied entry in the state.