Coronavirus outbreak: 64-year-old COVID-19 patient dies at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, third Indian to die of virus

A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient on Tuesday died in a hospital in Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, making it the third death in India, reported news agency ANI. The 64-year-old, who passed away today, had multiple health issues apart from being infected by COVID-19. More details awaited. Earlier, two Covid-19 related deaths, one each in Delhi and Karnataka, were reported.
With five more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the number of infected cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has increased to 14 from nine.
Daksha Shah, deputy director of BMCs health department, said of the five people who have tested positive in the MMR, one is from Mumbai and two each from Navi Mumbai and Kalyan cities.
According to the BMC, a total of 498 people with possible coronavirus infection were admitted to Kasturba hospital so far. Of these, 452 tested negative for the coronavirus infection and 433 of them have been already discharged from the hospital.
