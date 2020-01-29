Coronavirus: Number of suspected cases rises to 6 in city

Mumbai: Another suspected case of coronavirus came to light on Tuesday, taking the count to six in Mumbai, while the overall number for the state is 10. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to discharge the first three patients, as the reports of their second round of tests for the new strain of coronavirus are negative. Health department officials said the samples of the sixth patient have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, health, BMC, said soon the first three patients would be discharged. The fourth and fifth patients too have tested negative for the virus, but the results of their second report are awaited, Kakani said.

“The incubation period of the nCOV is almost 14 days so, we have to check the second report. Only if the second report is also negative will they be allowed to go home,” said a senior health official from BMC.

“We will be discharging the first three quarantined patients but we will keep telephonic track of them, in keeping with the Central government's instructions,” he said.

The Directorate of Health Services has instructed all the district hospitals and government-run medical colleges to set up an isolation room and the state health department is also issuing pamphlets with information about the virus and the precautionary measures to be taken.

Dr Archana Patil, additional director of health services, State Family Welfare Bureau, said they have instructed private hospitals to be ready to tackle cases of coronavirus and if they wish to admit such patients they should inform the government. “After discussing with the officials from the central health department, we have sent letter to all super-specialty hospitals across the state. If they give us written consent, the patient would be referred to them according to their demand. However, many private hospitals already have isolation wards but these need to conform to the standards recommended by the central government,” she said.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant senior physician, Bombay Hospital, said that all private hospitals had been instructed to keep their isolation wards in readiness in case of any outbreak of the virus. “We already have our own specialty isolation ward in our hospital. So, if the government wants to refer anyone, we would admit them,” he added.