Coronavirus lockdown: Shops excluding essential goods, medicines, groceries in Maharashtra to remain close till May 3

Mumbai: Shops excluding essential goods, medicines, and groceries in Maharashtra will remain close until May 3. This is despite the Union Home Ministry’s order and the subsequent clarification that all shops except those in shopping malls in rural areas and all standalone and neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open in urban areas.

Shops in markets and market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open in urban areas. There are about 15 lakh shops across Maharashtra which are expected to remain closed till May 3. Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Lockdown guidelines will remain unchanged in Maharashtra till May 3. Till the state government takes a decision, the shops will remain closed." The liquor shops, salons, and restaurants will also remain closed till May 3, despite repeated demands from associations of liquor shops.