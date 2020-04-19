Coronavirus lockdown: Morning walkers, errant motorists taken to task in Mira Road

Despite an alarming rise in the number of positive covid-19 cases in the twincity, some Covidiots continue to defy the lockdown, which has been imposed till May 3, to tackle the spread of the deadly infection.

On Saturday, sleuths of the Thane (rural) police rounded up 34 people who had ventured out of their homes for morning walks in Kashimira. Some were not even wearing masks.

The police team led by Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare not only registered criminal offences against the Covidiots but also reprimanded them by making them perform sit-ups and other exercises in the open space below the fly over bridge.

It was also ensured that the exercises were done with adequate social distancing. On the other hand, the traffic police registered 753 cases under the Motor Vehicle Act against bikers and motorists. Similarly, in a single day, the traffic department registered 753 cases under the Motor Vehicle Act and booked another 215 people for defying lockdown orders after it was determined that the bikers and motorists had stepped out without a genuine reason. Fines amounting more than Rs 2.62 lakh were also netted during the drive.