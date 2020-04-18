Coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra: Online stamp duty payment, sale of medicines, food to restart in state

In a bid to keep the state economy rolling with the revised lockdown guidelines, the Maharashtra government on Friday took a slew of decisions which includes allowing online payment of stamp duty and registration charges for property transactions, diversion of 25% of fund from the district plan scheme for health sector and payment of salary and honorarium to employees from the health, medical education and police departments and the home guards.

The government will provide an insurance cover of Rs 20 lakh to the officers and employees of the rural development department who are working 24x7 in war against coronavirus.

These decisions were taken by the cabinet sub-committee chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who holds the department of finance and planning. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the industrial and commercial activities will be allowed to restart from April 20 adhering to social distancing and hygiene norms to revive the economy.

Further, the cabinet sub-committee has directed the department of agriculture to facilitate the agriculture and agriculture related works in the districts while the industries department will direct district administration allowing the grape producers to sell their produce to the wineries. The department of home will issue directives allowing the sale of medicines and food through e commerce.

The NGOs, who want to run community kitchen during the lockdown will be provided food grains procured from the Food Corporation of India. In the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation run industrial estates, industrial units which can make the transport and residential arrangements for its workers, can restart their operations.

Meanwhile, in a strongly worded letter to the district guardian ministers, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked to avoid bad publicity for the government and its work especially during the lockdown. Pawar has asked the district guardian ministers to pay vigil on the distribution of food grains from the fair price shops and address the grievances without any delay. Pawar’s letter is crucial as BJP has been stepping up tirade against the government for alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.

The government is paying due attention so that poor and those without ration card get the food grains during the lockdown.