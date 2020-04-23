Coronavirus lockdown: Civic body has released 83 of total 813 containments zone across the Mumbai

The state government has said that the containment operations will be scaled down if no secondary positive case of COVID-19 is reported from a quarantine zone for at least four weeks since the last confirmed test has been isolated.

The 83 containment zones that have been released include 31 areas in F (South). The areas include Lalbaug, Chinchpokli, Parel, Naigaon, Sewri, Kalachowki etc.

Meanwhile, In a bid to help Dharavi residents who have been financially hit by the coronavirus crisis BMC has appealed to people to come forward and adopt families locked in containment zones. The idea is to at least adopt one family from Dharavi slums, where the coronavirus cases have jumped to 189 informed, Kiran Dighavkar G (North) ward assistant Municipal commissioner.

"As a precautionary measure, five major slim pockets that account to 62 per cent of the total cases in Dharavi have been sealed and declared containment zones, from where no family can go out even to buy essential items," he said.

"If one person adopts five families from Dharavi's slum area for the next couple of months, it will be a great help in our fight against the coronavirus. These people are financially stressed. If these families are adopted, they will not require to come out on the streets during the lockdown.

Already, some multinational companies and corporates are distributing food packets in Dharavi. If we rope in people who can take care of these families, the BMC can reach out to more people in the containment zones," added Dighavkar.

The cost of one family's requirement of food grains, vegetables, edible oil, fruits and medicines for 15 days is around Rs 5,000, he said. Both BMC's G (North) ward and Mumbai police are working out the plan and will soon have a meeting to finalise on how to take it forward.